Apple gearing up to launch M1X-powered MacBook this month: Report

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple may announce a new MacBook this month

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
Is Apple going to announce a new MacBook Pro this month?

Is Apple going to announce a new MacBook Pro this month?

Apple recently announced a new iPhone series and updated two of its iPad's but if the latest rumours are true, then they have more in store for its users this month.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has theorised that Apple is on track for launching a new M1X powered MacBook Pro, this month. The announcement will be made shortly, according to the report, and the company will unveil the new device, in the coming weeks.

Traditionally, Apple has announced Mac related products in October, so this would fit. There were also traces of the new MacBook Pro and the new processor found within the beta for the latest OS update, macOS Monterey.

Gurman says that the new chip will come in two variants and will power Apple's 2021 MacBook line-up. Both variants will have a 10-core CPU featuring eight performance cores and two efficiency cores. One variant will have a 16-core GPU while the other, will be a 32-core GPU.

The new MacBook Pro is also expected to have some major redesigns, like a smaller chassis and a larger number of I/O options such as HDMI, SD Card Slots and more. Apple's MagSafe charging will also be included and the touch bar will likely be getting the axe.

Rumours further note that the new MacBook's may have a mini LED display. There were also some other rumours that hinted at some wild dual-screen tech but it seems that will not be happening, at least for now.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that Apple is going to be redesigning its MacBook Air line, for a launch sometime in Q2/Q3 2022.
