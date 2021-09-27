Apple analyst Kuo says new MacBook Air will enter mass production in late 2022

According to research notes obtained by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disclosed that Apple will begin mass production of a redesigned MacBook Air with a more powerful processor, in the third quarter of 2022.

Kuo had stated that the new MacBook Air will feature a brand new design, and a more powerful Apple processor. The mass production of the new Air will begin in late second quarter/early third quarter of 2022.

The Cupertino hardware giant updated the MacBook Air to the M1 chip in November of last year and comparatively, the new design will be slimmer and lighter with two USB 4 ports and a MagSafe charging connector.

YouTube Channel Front Page Tech had shared what it believed to be renders of the new MacBook Air in May this year. According to the video, Apple is planning to ship the Air in a variety of colours, similar to what it did with the new iMac.

Kuo also let it be known in his forecast that shipment of Apple Silicon based MacBook's will be cut in the first half of 2022. He cited component shortages, decline in working from home and the new MacBook Air set to release late next year.

"We forecast that the shipment of Apple Silicon processor-based MacBook models will be cut by approximately 15% in 1H22 and attribute it to three reasons: 1) component shortages, 2) structural demand change in the post- COVID-19 era, and 3) product transition between legacy and new models," said Kuo in a research note obtained by MacRumors.

The main shortage is for power management circuits and delivery times for the components have been delayed as much as 52 weeks.