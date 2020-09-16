172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-event-ipados-14-ios-14-update-rolling-out-tonight-for-apple-users-in-india-5845711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Event | iPadOS 14, iOS 14 update rolling out tonight for India users

Users can check their device settings to see if they have received the iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and iOS 14 update on September 16.

Moneycontrol News

Apple, on September 15, announced that it would be rolling out an iOS 14 update for the iPhone 11 series and other eligible devices starting September 16. The company will also roll out iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 for all users who have compatible devices.

Also check: Apple iPad Air 2020, Apple Watch Series 6 launched alongside budget iPad 8th gen

The iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and iOS 14 update will be released tonight for users in India at 10.30 pm. The operating systems for various Apple devices were unveiled earlier at the WWDC 2020 and have been available in beta.

Also check: Is your iPhone getting iOS 14? Find out here

Among the operating systems, iOS 14 got the massive design overhaul with an all-new home screen, widgets, and privacy features.

Also check: The best iOS 14 features that will improve your iPhone experience

iPadOS 14, on the other hand, brings some useful features to iPad like the Scribble feature that lets you write by hand in any text field across iPadOS, and your words automatically convert to text.”

watchOS 7 brings features like handwashing, Sleep Tracking, customisable watch faces, more workout modes, etc.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Apple #iOS #iPadOS #iPhone

