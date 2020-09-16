Apple Event | iPadOS 14, iOS 14 update rolling out tonight for India users

Apple, on September 15, announced that it would be rolling out an iOS 14 update for the iPhone 11 series and other eligible devices starting September 16. The company will also roll out iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 for all users who have compatible devices.

The iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and iOS 14 update will be released tonight for users in India at 10.30 pm. The operating systems for various Apple devices were unveiled earlier at the WWDC 2020 and have been available in beta.

Users can check their device settings to see if they have received the iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and iOS 14 update on September 16.

Among the operating systems, iOS 14 got the massive design overhaul with an all-new home screen, widgets, and privacy features.

iPadOS 14, on the other hand, brings some useful features to iPad like the Scribble feature that lets you write by hand in any text field across iPadOS, and your words automatically convert to text.”