Apple delays launch of Podcast Subscription service until June

Apple is delaying the launch of its podcast subscription service until June. According to an email sent to creators and as seen by The Verge, the delay came as some creators began facing issues when uploading their shows. In April, Apple announced that the service would be launching in May. Although, June is not too far off.

Apple’s new Podcast Subscriptions service will allow users to sign up for freemium or paid podcast shows as posted by creators. Subscribers will also gain access to extra perks like early access to episodes or an ad-free listening experience. Podcasts Subscriptions will launch in 170 countries with initial partners including Pushkin Industries and NPR.

The service will allow podcast creators to charge for their content. Last month, Apple said that it would keep 30 percent commission for the first year of a subscription but drop commissions to 15 percent thereafter. Some of the issues listed in the email seen by The Verge were creators being unable to log in to Apple’s Podcast Connect portal or seeing a delay in the availability of new episodes.

In the email sent on May 28, Apple said it has fixed the “disruptions” that presented problems. "We’ve also heard from listeners and made adjustments based on their feedback with iOS 14.6, which was released on Monday. We will introduce additional enhancements to Library in the coming weeks."