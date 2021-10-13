Apple announces cashback offer of Rs 3,000 on Apple Watch Series 7: Here's how to avail

Apple has officially announced cashback offers on its new Watch Series 7. The tech giant is offering Rs 3,000 cashback on purchase of any Apple Watch Series 7 with an HDFC debit or credit card.

Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900 for the base 41mm model with an aluminium case and GPS. There is also a 45mm variant of the same priced at Rs 44,900 in India.

Apple is also launching a cellular variant of both models, which will cost Rs 50,900 and Rs 53,900, respectively. Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five new aluminium case colours, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

You can get the Apple Watch Series 7 for as low as Rs 38,900 with the Rs 3,000 cashback from HDFC bank on pre-booking the Apple Watch. The cashback can be available on all models of the watch and is applicable on credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. Apple is also offering No Cost EMI pay method with HDFC Bank.

Apple Watch Series 7 Specs and Features

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger display in the same body. Apple has reduced the bezels to 1.7mm thin, which is 40 percent smaller than the Watch Series 6. This has allowed the display to grow by 20 percent. The Apple Watch 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case options.

The Watch 7 series retains the Always-On Retina display. Apple also claims that the display offers up to 70 percent brighter results indoors than its predecessor. Apple also claims that display will offer more space for text, while WatchOS will be able to leverage it to get bigger buttons.

The Apple Watch 7 series brings blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and heart rate tracking via an electrical heart rate sensor. The watch can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an ECG report. The Watch Series 7 runs on watchOS 8 out-of-the-box.

The Apple Watch Series 7 deliver 18 hours of battery life but chargers over USB Type-C port, offering 33 percent faster charging than the previous generation. The Apple Watch Series 7 is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium. It also features a more durable glass that Apple claims is crack resistant, while an IP6X dust-protection rating is added to the WR50 water resistance.