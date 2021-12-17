Another fake Elon Musk Facebook page pops up

Elon Musk

Not too long ago, Facebook took down a fake Elon Musk profile that was run by scammers. Now, the man who spotted that page, security researcher Ehraz Ahmed has spotted another one on Facebook.

Ahmed suspects that the page is being run by the same scammers who ran the earlier page. The page was verified by Facebook and already has a strong following.

“Since Bitcoin scams are becoming frequent and common, I was once again busy researching about them. To my surprise, I came across another verified page of Elon Musk," says Ahmed, speaking with Web News Observer.

"By visiting the Page Transparency section, I noticed that this page, unlike the previous ones, was created back in May 2015. The location of the admins is, once again, Germany and Spain, which may mean that these scammers are the same people who were behind the previous similar scams.”

The difference Ahmed says is that somehow the scammers have managed to get the page verified under Elon Musk's name. He suspects they may have used false documentation to do so.

“It looks like this page hasn’t undergone any name changes. It was created by the name of Elon Musk and must have been verified with his name only," added Ahmed.

"However, a point of concern is the fact that the scammers might have used the fake documents of Musk to get this page verified.”

The profile seems like a set-up for another scam, asking users in a post to invest in the new "MUSKcoin". They also ask interested parties to message them on Facebook, and seem to be copying his tweets.

"While it is still unclear as to what the scammers have in mind this time, the one thing that is obvious is that it is yet another Cryptocurrency scam,” says Ahmed.