Sexual harassment cases against Tesla pile up as six more women come forward

The women claim Elon Musk made it worse by tweeting out inappropriate jokes

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
The six women have filed independent lawsuits against the electric car maker

Six women have filed independent lawsuits against Tesla, stating that the work culture within the company subjects them to sexual harassment.

As reported on by IANS, the women claim that male colleagues on the team frequently made, "lewd comments towards their bodies or clothes, as well as engage in abusive behaviour like catcalling and inappropriate touching."

The lawsuits also accuse company CEO Elon Musk of making the situation worse by tweeting out inappropriate jokes. One of the women, Eden Mederos, spoke with The Post and said that "everything got worse," after the announcement of Model Y.

Musk had tweeted "S3XY," referring to the Model S, 3, X, and Y. He also frequently tweeted jokes that had mentions of "69" and "420" which caused things to get, "even worse."

"Elon Musk tweeting a lewd comment about women's bodies or a taunt toward employees who report misconduct reflects an attitude at the top that enables the pattern of pervasive sexual harassment and retaliation at the heart of these cases," said attorney David A. Lowe, who will represent the six women in court.

A couple of months ago, Ex-Tesla employee, Owen Diaz, had accused the company of racial abuse.

The African-American contract worker had alleged that the company turned a blind eye towards racism during the period of his employment between 2015 and 2016. He called Tesla's progressive image a façade and said that the supervisors he worked with, failed in curbing abuse or just neglected it.
Tags: #accusations of sexual misconduct #Elon Musk #Tesla
first published: Dec 15, 2021 01:46 pm

