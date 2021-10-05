Tesla ordered to pay $137 million in discrimination lawsuit

The company had reportedly encouraged discrimination

A former African-American contract worker had sued Tesla on grounds of discrimination and racial abuse. Owen Diaz, the worker in question, had been an elevator operator, contracted at Tesla's EV plant in Fremont California.

Diaz alleged that the company had turned a blind eye to racial discrimination and abuse during his tenure between 2015 and 2016.

As reported by The Washington Post (via Engadget), Diaz's lawsuit stated that he was routinely subjected to racial slurs and employees at the plant would leave drawings and graffiti's of swastikas, racist cartoons and other abusive content, all over the plant.

Diaz said that the supervisors had failed to control the abuse, and outright neglected it.

"Tesla's progressive image was a façade papering over its regressive, demeaning treatment of African-American employees," Diaz said in the lawsuit.

The San Francisco Federal Jury where the case was heard, has ruled in favour of Diaz and ordered Tesla to pay $137 million in damages.

$6.9 million of that amount was for the emotional distress caused by the incidents and $130 million was awarded as punitive damages.

Speaking with The New York Times, Diaz said, "It took four long years to get to this point, It’s like a big weight has been pulled off my shoulders."

In a blog post after the decision, Tesla confirmed that at least three other workers besides Diaz had regularly heard racial slurs but they agreed that most of the time, the tone was friendly and the slurs were used by African-American employees in the factory.

Tesla also pointed out that that the "three times that Mr. Diaz did complain about harassment, Tesla stepped in and made sure responsive and timely action was taken by the staffing agencies."