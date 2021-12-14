Elon Musk announces SpaceX plan to convert CO2 into rocket fuel, says "important for Mars"

Elon Musk has spoken ambitiously about his interest in colonising Mars.

Elon Musk said SpaceX is launching a programme to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, adding that it will be important for his ambitious Mars mission.

“SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested,” the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted.

“Will also be important for Mars,” he said in another tweet.

Musk, 50, was on Monday named as Time magazine’s person of the year 2021. The magazine cited his embodiment of the technological shifts but also troubling trends reshaping people's lives.

Musk speaks ambitiously about his interest in colonising Mars, and plans orbital flights next year as part of SpaceX's planned American return to the Moon.

"The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilisation," Musk told Time in an interview.

Last week, Musk had asked his 66 million-plus followers on Twitter whether human beings would be on the red planet by 2032.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has maintained that settling humans on other planets, such as Mars, could preserve civilisation if Earth were to experience a cataclysm.

"History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," Musk had said in 2016.

He had also said that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.