MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk announces SpaceX plan to convert CO2 into rocket fuel, says "important for Mars"

Elon Musk plans orbital flights to Mars next year as part of SpaceX's planned American return to the Moon.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Elon Musk has spoken ambitiously about his interest in colonising Mars.

Elon Musk has spoken ambitiously about his interest in colonising Mars.

Elon Musk said SpaceX is launching a programme to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, adding that it will be important for his ambitious Mars mission.

“SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested,” the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted.

“Will also be important for Mars,” he said in another tweet.

Musk, 50, was on Monday named as Time magazine’s person of the year 2021. The magazine cited his embodiment of the technological shifts but also troubling trends reshaping people's lives.

Musk speaks ambitiously about his interest in colonising Mars, and plans orbital flights next year as part of SpaceX's planned American return to the Moon.

Close

Related stories

"The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilisation," Musk told Time in an interview.

Last week, Musk had asked his 66 million-plus followers on Twitter whether human beings would be on the red planet by 2032.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has maintained that settling humans on other planets, such as Mars, could preserve civilisation if Earth were to experience a cataclysm.

"History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," Musk had said in 2016.

He had also said that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.

SpaceX is coming close to orbital tests for the new spacecraft Starship, which is a major part of Elon Musk and SpaceX’s plans for the future of space travel. The company hopes that it will one day take humans to Mars. But, to take the Starships into orbit, a new launchpad in Florida is in the works.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #Mars #SpaceX
first published: Dec 14, 2021 10:03 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.