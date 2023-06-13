AMD sets stage for next-gen Data Centre and AI Technology at upcoming livestream event

The live stream will begin on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. PT (10.30 p.m. IST) at www.amd.com/datacenter and the AMD YouTube channel. (Representative Image)

American multinational semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is preparing to livestream the "AMD Data Centre and AI Technology Premiere", an in-person event where it will highlight its growth plan, expanding product portfolio, and capabilities for data centres and artificial intelligence (AI).

A previous announcement made by the California-based company stated that its CEO Dr Lisa Su would be joined by other AMD executives and important clients to discuss new technologies, trends in the data centre, AI, adaptive, and high-performance computing solutions.

The live stream will begin on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. PT (10.30 p.m. IST) at www.amd.com/datacenter and the AMD YouTube channel.

Although the specifics of what would be disclosed during the event are unknown, the event is being closely watched by tech enthusiasts. AMD will have an opportunity to demonstrate that it is a player in AI computing. Investors will get a peek at its Epyc cloud processor, and their attention will be drawn to the upcoming MI300, a rumoured challenger to AI chip company Nvidia's H100, the driving force behind the company's strong position.

In its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 held on January 5 this year, AMD unveiled new mobile and desktop CPUs to cater to a variety of users, including professionals as well as casual gamers and content creators, and also new graphics solutions to bring the power of high-performance gaming to mobile. Among them were new desktop processors, new notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics.

AMD had also introduced a new series of mobile processors designed for laptop computers, a portfolio of discrete RDNA 3-based GPUs, as well as new X3D series CPUs for desktops with 3D V-Cache technology, among other things.

AMD reported its financial results for Q1 2023 on May 2. Its revenue for the first quarter of 2023 of $5.4 billion, gross margin of 44 percent, operating loss of $145 million, net loss of $139 million and diluted loss per share of $0.09. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 50 percent, operating income was $1.1 billion, and net income was $970 million.