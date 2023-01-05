AMD unveils Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors and more at CES 2023

(Image Courtesy: AMD)

Team Red had a ton to announce at CES 2023. Like Intel, AMD announced a new line-up of mobile processors meant for laptops.

To counter Nvidia's announcements, AMD has revealed its portfolio of discreet RDNA 3 based GPUs, and there are also new X3D series processors for desktops with the company's 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors

With up to 16 cores, AMD's new 7000 series processors for laptops will go head to head with Intel's 24-core HX, 14-core H-series and 14-core P-series processors for mobile.

The flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, which will likely be pitted against Intel's Core i9-13980HX, is a 16-core beast with maximum boost clock speeds of 5.7GHz and 80MB of combined total L2+L3 cache.

AMD says that the flagship is 78% faster than last generation 's Ryzen 6900HX processors in multi-tasking and productivity.

Interestingly, not all the mobile processors are based on the Zen 4 architecture. The 7040 CPUs in the line-up will be Zen 4, 7030 CPUs will be Zen 3, 7035 CPUs will be Zen 3+ and the 7020 series will be based on the Zen 2 architecture.

The 7045 series is the top of the line, meant for extreme gaming and content creators. The 7040 series slots below that, meant for high-performance ultrathin laptops, 7035 series is for premium thin and light laptops, 7030 series is for mainstream laptops and the 7020 is the entry-level everyday computing CPUs.

(Image Courtesy: AMD)

AMD Radeon RDNA 3 mobile graphics

While the processors compete with Intel for market share, AMD has another battle on its hands when it comes to GPUs. Following Nvidia's announcement of its discreet graphics for laptops, Team Red said that it would be bringing its 7000 and 7000 XT GPUs to laptops.

AMD's Radeon RX 7600 and 7600XT will join several models that AMD will be announcing in the coming months, and Team Red says that 7600XT can outperform Nvidia's RTX 3060 desktop GPUs.

Alongside the 7600 units will be the RX 7700S, which is a less powerful GPU, and the RX 7600S.

AMD 3D V-cache desktop CPUs

AMD also announced the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D as part of their 3D V-cache CPU portfolio.

(Image Courtesy: AMD)

The 7950X3D has 16-cores and max turbo boost of 5.7GHz with a whopping 144MB of cache. The 7900X3D comes with 12-cores and a max boost of 5.6GHz with a 140MB cache, and finally, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D has 8 cores with a max boost of 5GHz and a cache size of 104MB.