CES 2023 | Lenovo launches dual-screen laptop alongside several Yoga, Legion variants

Lenovo recently unveiled several new laptops at CES 2023. From gaming notebooks to new dual-screen laptops, the tech giant coupled power and innovation to deliver some excellent computing solutions at CES 2023.

First up is the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, the world’s first full-sized OLED dual-screen laptop. The Yoga Book 9i combines two PureSight OLED displays for a single cascade screen, although the two screens could also be used individually. The laptop features Intel’s Evo platform and Windows 11. The notebook also comes with a Bluetooth keyboard, stylus pen, and folio stand.

The ThinkBook Plus Twist is another productivity-oriented laptop with an all-new flexible screen design. The new ThinkBook Plus Twist boasts an improved dual-screen e-ink display, as well as a 2.8K OLED main display. The ThinkBook Plus Twist also boasts pen support, increased battery life, app UX design, and more. The ThinkBook Plus Twist features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and more.

Lenovo has developed a new AI chip for the next generation of its Legion Pro Series of gaming laptops to deliver the highest performance output possible. The new generation of Legion laptops also come with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, and up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The notebook also brings optimal cooling to keep the heat on both the CPU and GPU in check.

Lenovo also introduced new IdeaPad Slim and Pro laptops powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 7000 laptop processors. The 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 laptop was also introduced with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel’s vPro technology. The notebook also features a WQUXGA OLED touch display with low blue light Eyesafe certification.