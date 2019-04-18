App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMD's recent Adrenalin drivers offer a massive performance update in World War Z

Adrenalin 19.4.2 will offer Radeon VII users a 24-percent increase in performance, while Radeon Vega 64 users will see up to 19-percent faster performance in World War Z

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

AMD recently announced the rollout of a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition driver package, version 19.4.2. AMD is touting major performance gains in the newly launched World War Z with its latest driver package.

According to the chipmaker, Adrenalin 19.4.2 will offer Radeon VII users a 24-percent increase in performance, while Radeon Vega 64 users will see up to 19 percent faster performance in World War Z. Adrenalin Edition 19.4.2 also features improved support for Anno 1800, although AMD hasn’t provided any specifics about the increase in performance in this newly launched strategy video game.

According to AMD, World War Z players taking advantage of Radeon graphics cards will have access to Day-0 support with Radeon Adrenalin Edition 19.4.2, which includes access to the latest features, including exception game performance at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions with DirectX 11 and Vulkan. Additionally, a direct, low-level connection from World War Z to a Radeon GPU minimises code abstraction and improves the overall speed and performance.

The sizeable increase in performance should come as no surprise as AMD partnered with World War Z’s developer, Saber Interactive to optimise the game for AMD graphics technologies. Nvidia’s recent introduction of its Creator Ready Driver program will likely expand the concept of companies optimising their driver tools to perform better on specific graphical hardware – outside gaming.

related news

Nvidia recently expanded this concept outside gaming with the introduction of its Creator Ready Driver program. An initiative that sees a company optimising its drivers for tools used by creative professionals by offering better performance for existing applications or improving support for major updates. It would be interesting to see AMD do the same. Gamers simply aren't the only people buying high-end GPUs anymore.

AMD is also touting the benefits of the Radeon FreeSync ecosystem that is compatible with over 700 displays. According to AMD, “With FreeSync, gamers can experience pixel-perfect, crystal clear, stutter- and tear-free images throughout Saber Interactive’s post-apocalyptic warzone.”

World War Z is available to Windows PC gamers on the Epic Games Store as well as on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Telangana Board TS Inter Result 2019 LIVE Updates: TSBIE Intermediate ...

Football Transfer Rumours: Salah Keen to Leave Liverpool, Tottenham Ap ...

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Says Multiple Political Parties Asked He ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Chandimal, Dananjaya Left Out of Sri Lanka Squad

SOTY 2 Song 'The Jawaani': Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Give Tiger Shro ...

Apple Slammed For Blocking Tiananmen-Linked Songs

Congress Questions EC for Suspending its Odisha Official for Checking ...

Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We ...

Notre-Dame Esplanade to Get 'Ephemeral' Wooden Cathedral for Worshippe ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Assam records 46.42% voter turnout, Odish ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns negative, Nifty around 11,750; RIL ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Majili crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Madh ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Govt should not rescue cash-strapped Jet Airways, it's not in State's ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.