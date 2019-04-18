AMD's recent Adrenalin drivers offer a massive performance update in World War Z

AMD recently announced the rollout of a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition driver package, version 19.4.2. AMD is touting major performance gains in the newly launched World War Z with its latest driver package.

According to the chipmaker, Adrenalin 19.4.2 will offer Radeon VII users a 24-percent increase in performance, while Radeon Vega 64 users will see up to 19 percent faster performance in World War Z. Adrenalin Edition 19.4.2 also features improved support for Anno 1800, although AMD hasn’t provided any specifics about the increase in performance in this newly launched strategy video game.

According to AMD, World War Z players taking advantage of Radeon graphics cards will have access to Day-0 support with Radeon Adrenalin Edition 19.4.2, which includes access to the latest features, including exception game performance at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions with DirectX 11 and Vulkan. Additionally, a direct, low-level connection from World War Z to a Radeon GPU minimises code abstraction and improves the overall speed and performance.

The sizeable increase in performance should come as no surprise as AMD partnered with World War Z’s developer, Saber Interactive to optimise the game for AMD graphics technologies. Nvidia’s recent introduction of its Creator Ready Driver program will likely expand the concept of companies optimising their driver tools to perform better on specific graphical hardware – outside gaming.

Nvidia recently expanded this concept outside gaming with the introduction of its Creator Ready Driver program. An initiative that sees a company optimising its drivers for tools used by creative professionals by offering better performance for existing applications or improving support for major updates. It would be interesting to see AMD do the same. Gamers simply aren't the only people buying high-end GPUs anymore.

AMD is also touting the benefits of the Radeon FreeSync ecosystem that is compatible with over 700 displays. According to AMD, “With FreeSync, gamers can experience pixel-perfect, crystal clear, stutter- and tear-free images throughout Saber Interactive’s post-apocalyptic warzone.”

World War Z is available to Windows PC gamers on the Epic Games Store as well as on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.