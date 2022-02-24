English
    Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earbuds with ANC launched in India: All you need to know

    The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 10,999 in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

    Amazon has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds in India. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) features a premium price tag and will likely take on the likes of Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Oppo, JBL, and other players in the segment.

    Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Price in India

    The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. However, if you want the 2nd Gen Echo Buds with wireless charging support, then you will have to shell out Rs 12,999. Both models are available in a Black colour option on Amazon India. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned are introductory prices and will go up by Rs 1,000 in the coming days.

    Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Specifications 

    The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) pack a 5.7mm dynamic driver and are rated to deliver a premium audio experience. The second-gen Echo Buds also come with active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS devices and the equalizer can be accessed using the Alexa app.

    The buds feature integrated touch controls and offer hands-free access to Alexa. Apart from Alexa, the buds also support Siri and Google Assistant. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) also feature IPX4 sweat-resistant and come in different sizes of ear tips. The battery on the buds is rated to last up to five hours, while battery life goes up to 15 hours with the case included.

    Quick charging support delivers up to two hours of playback on a 15-minute charge. There’s also a version of the earbuds that offer wireless charging. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) also come with an accelerometer and proximity sensors.
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 02:37 pm

