    Alphabet's DeepMind creates AI for drafting film scripts

    Dramatron, as it's called, can be used to generate scripts for stage and films

    Moneycontrol News
    December 10, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: DeepMind/Google)

    (Image Courtesy: DeepMind/Google)


    DeepMind Technologies, part of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has created an AI that can be used to draft scripts for film and stage plays.

    Called Dramatron, the writing tool aims to provide a starting point for professional screen and stage writers to edit and turn into a proper script for film and stage.

    "Language models are increasingly attracting interest from writers. However, they have limited usefulness for long form creative writing because they lack long-range semantic coherence," writes the DeepMind team in a post.

    "We address this limitation by applying language models hierarchically, in a system we call Dramatron. By building structural context via prompt chaining, Dramatron can generate coherent scripts and screenplays complete with a title, characters, story beats, location descriptions, and dialogue."

    DeepMind says that Dramatron is an "interactive co-creative system," and to test out how useful it was, it invited 15 playwrights and screenwriters to use it.

    The writers said that the scripts generated by the AI tool were a little formulaic, but proved useful for world building and drawing out a rough structure of the plot and characters.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Dec 10, 2022 05:45 pm