Alien life on Mars: Meteorite found in Antarctica may hold clue — Report

A highly advanced alien civilisation existed in Mars long time ago, a section of space experts and conspiracy theorists claim. Yet, until recently, no space agency could find authentic proof of alien presence on the Red Planet. A team of Hungarian researchers has now revealed that a meteorite from Mars from Allan Hills in Antarctica, named ALH-77005, may bear the proof of existence of extra-terrestrial life on the planet.

The study was published in the journal ‘Open Astronomy’. It stated that the material found in the meteorite was a lot like what certain iron-oxidizing microbes produce on Earth.

“Our work is important to a broad audience because it integrates planetary, Earth, biological, chemical and environmental sciences and will be of interest to many researchers in those fields. The research will also be of interest to planetologists, experts of meteorite and astrobiology as well as researchers of the origin of life, and to the general public since it offers an example of a novel aspect of microbial mediation in stone meteorites,” Ildiko Gyollai, the lead author of the study, said.

According to the International Business Times, the researchers believe this new finding will revolutionise the understanding of alien life on the neighbouring planet.

The meteorite in question was found decades ago in 1977, when the Japanese National Institute of Polar Research conducted a mission. It is believed that the meteorite is at least 175 million years old and is made of igneous rocks.

A couple of weeks ago, another study published in the journal of Astrobiology and Space Science also suggested that very basic forms of alien life could be living on Mars. It stated that 15 pictures taken by NASA's Curiosity Rover had hinted at possibilities of the existence of living beings like algae and mushrooms on the planet.