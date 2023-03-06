AI News Roundup: Romanian PM to use AI to gather public opinion, waste management with AI, robot authors and more

(Image: worldnationnews.com)

Romanian Prime Minister among early adopters of OpenAI's new API

Nicolae Ciuca, Romania's Prime Minister will rely on AI to gather public opinion.





The Prime Minister is one of the early adopters of OpenAI's new APIs for businesses, which is called GPT-3.5-turbo.



The AI advisor called Ion "will use technology and artificial intelligence to capture opinions in society” using “data publicly available on social networks".



Could an AI write as well as a human?

New York Times spoke to three human authors about their thoughts.





Author David Sedaris said, "I don’t think anybody’s job is safe,” when asked about AI taking over jobs.



Others were convinced that being human, with all its messiness and layers of experience, is a key ingredient to magical writing that a machine can’t replicate.



Fractal AI on the path of becoming a $15 billion company, says CEO Srikanth Velamakanni

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Velamakanni shed light on increasing investor interest in and growth prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) startups globally.





TPG-backed Fractal AI, which was valued at $1 billion last year, is seeking to become a $15 billion by annual revenue company by serving the world’s 500 biggest companies, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srikanth Velamakanni said.



Founded in 2000 in Mumbai, the AI startup’s clientele includes Fortune 100 and 500 companies such as Google, Wells Fargo and Reckitt Benckiser.



Are we trusting AI too much?

In the euphoria over ChatGPT’s rapid progress, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to the risks posed by opaque logic that drives AI decision making.





Our amusement at how ChatGPT mimics human artistic and abstract abilities has made us empathetic to its inaccuracies. However, these inaccuracies viewed against the pervasiveness of AI specifically to aid decision-making underscores the need for regulation.



Although convincingly exhibiting intelligence, AI is trained to interpret situations within the contours of the logic it has been trained by.



Is AI crucial for waste management in the future?

The World Bank predicts that from 2020-50, yearly waste handling will increase by 73 percent to reach around 3.88 billion tonnes.

