    AI News Roundup: Does AI threaten user privacy?, LinkedIn gets new AI smarts, and more

    Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Vishal Sikka, founder of Vianai Systems

    Vishal Sikka says India has a unique opportunity in AI


    Indian parents have "spiritual priority" around education, says Sikka. 


    • Vishal Sikka is the former CEO of Infosys, who convinced the company to invest in OpenAI in 2015.

    • Sikka says that in the past 10-odd years, the use of deep neural network technology has become prominent and has delivered “incredibly impressive successes,” but he’s quick to point out that it has “huge limitations.”

    ChatGPT Story

    Here is how designers and marketers using ChatGPT in India


    Design documentation, uncovering process flaws, synthesising feedback… ChatGPT’s applications seem to go far beyond content creation and research.


    • ChatGPT helps designers create user flows in a fraction of the time it would otherwise take.

    • Abhishek Sebin, co-founder of video commerce platform Instasell, uses ChatGPT for everything from marketing ad copy and social media posts to cold sales emails.

    600GB of Indian police records up for sale on forum

    Will Learning AI be a threat to our privacy online?


    Even fragmented pieces of personal data scattered across the Internet can be pieced together by AI tools to reveal a lot more than people wish to let out.


    • With AI tools designed to use all the data at their disposal for improving its learning, the tightening data privacy laws haven’t been of much help.

    • While our right to privacy has become more universally recognized, ironically, our ability to restrict access to our personal information, by withholding consent has diminished.

    LinkedIn can now enhance your profile with AI

    LinkedIn tests AI-powered job descriptions, profiles


    LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional recruitment network, is testing AI-based job descriptions and writing suggestions.


    • Both of these features are built on top of "the most advanced OpenAI GPT models", which powers Microsoft's Bing AI and ChatGPT.

    • Job posters need to provide "starter information" like job title, responsibilities, location, etc and with a simple press of a button, the AI will generate a detailed draft description that can be edited as needed.

    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #GPT-4 #Infosys #Microsoft #OpenAI #Vishal Sikka
    first published: Mar 16, 2023 07:02 pm