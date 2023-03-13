AI News roundup: Big ChatGPT update around the corner, Koo integrates AI and more

(Image: worldnationnews.com)

Can AI help with climate change?

Machine Learning might help solve the biggest problem on the planet.





The shifting climate will significantly impact global environmental, social, and economic systems. Several of its ecological repercussions, such as more frequent extended droughts and damaging storms, are already being felt.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is particularly positioned to aid in managing these complicated difficulties due to its ability to collect, process, and understand massive, complex datasets on emissions and climate effects.



General Motors confirms its working on an AI assistant

The assistant will make use of Microsoft's Azure cloud services.





General Motors (GM) has confirmed that it is working on a virtual assistant for drivers in upcoming models of its cars.



The assistant will be based on Microsoft's Azure cloud service, which has partnered with OpenAI to make use of technology that powers ChatGPT for its Bing AI chatbot.



GM's vice-president, Scott Miller, told Semafor that the assistant would be more advanced than simple voice-activated inputs you see in cars today.



ChatGPT might get a big update as early as next week

Microsoft and OpenAI are gearing up to release the next big update for the Large Language Model (LLM) powering Bing AI and ChatGPT.





The version powering the technology is GPT-3.5 but new reports suggest that a big update might be on the way soon.



A report by German publication Heise, quoted Microsoft Germany's Chief Technical Officer Andreas Braun as saying said that the technology giant is looking to release the GPT-4 update as early as next week.



Braun said that the new model is multimodal, which means it can operate using various sources of input—audio, video, text and more.



Twitter competitor Koo integrates ChatGPT

Koo, an India-based social media app that aims to rival Twitter, has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT to help users more easily create posts, the company's co-founder told Reuters.





Koo users will be able to use ChatGPT directly within the app to help them draft posts about current events, politics or pop culture, said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo, in an interview.



"This will help creators get inspiration on what to create," he said. "They could ask (ChatGPT) for the trending news in their region and then write their thoughts."



Bidawatka said Koo will be the first platform to integrate the technology into the ability to compose posts.



