    GM confirms plans for a ChatGPT-like assistant to help drivers

    The assistant will make use of Microsoft's Azure cloud services

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
    GM's vice-president, Scott Miller, told Semafor that the assistant would be more advanced than simple voice-activated inputs you see in cars today. (Image: Reuters)

    General Motors (GM) has confirmed that it is working on a virtual assistant for drivers in upcoming models of its cars.

    The company shared confirmation of its plans to Reuters after Semafor reported the story. The assistant will be a broad part of its portfolio including Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and trucks.

    The assistant will be based on Microsoft's Azure cloud service, which has partnered with OpenAI to make use of technology that powers ChatGPT for its Bing AI chatbot.

    GM's vice-president, Scott Miller, told Semafor that the assistant would be more advanced than simple voice-activated inputs you see in cars today.

    As an example, Miller said that if a car has a flat tire, they could let the assistant provide guidance on how to fix it. It could also result in an instructional video playing the in the car for the driver's convenience.

    Similarly, if a diagnostic icon lights up on the dashboard, they could let the assistant explain what it means, and what to do in the situation.

    The version of the assistant that GM would use, will be different than what OpenAI currently offers with ChatGPT and Bing AI. GM will build a "car-specific layer" on top of the language model.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 04:30 pm