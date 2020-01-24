App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After WhatsApp, Facebook to roll out dark mode

While there aren’t any reports as yet, but the dark UI should be available on iOS soon after or even before the Android release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp recently rolled out support for the dark mode on its Android beta app. A new report suggests that Facebook will soon roll out the feature on its Android app as well. The social media giant has rolled out an update to a few users who are currently testing the dark mode on Facebook.

Facebook’s family of apps include Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. While Messenger, Instagram and now even WhatsApp support the dark theme, users have been long-waiting to get the dark mode on the Facebook app.

The latest development is that Facebook has rolled out dark mode support for a select few Android users. Android Police’s report includes screenshots of the dark UI, which suggests that the Facebook app would offer a slightly dark-grey interface for dark mode, instead of the expected pitch-black colour.

It is currently unknown when Facebook will roll out a stable version of the dark mode on its Android app. While there is no report as yet, but the dark UI should be available on iOS soon after or even before the Android release.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp beta users on Android can update to the version 2.20.13 to get access to dark mode. Click here to know how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp for Android.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Facebook #WhatsApp

