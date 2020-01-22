WhatsApp starts rolling out dark mode theme beta testers on Android - here's how to enable it

After months of testing, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the much-anticipated native dark mode. WhatsApp is bringing the dark mode feature in its latest WhatsApp Beta update. The dark mode in WhatsApp is simply referred to as ‘Dark’ in the theme selection interface.

The Dark theme was first spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp Beta update version 2.20.13 for Android. WhatsApp’s native dark theme imparts a dark green profile to the Facebook-owned messaging app’s entire interface with some contrasting colours. It uses dark hues instead of going completely black.

If you are a fan of other apps with an OLED dark mode, this will seem like somewhat of a disappointment. However, the dark theme will still be easier on the eyes as compared to the standard ‘Light’ mode. Before getting into the steps to activate Dark mode for WhatsApp, it should be noted that the theme is currently only available for beta testers. While there is no confirmed date for a general rollout, it shouldn’t be long.

Enabling WhatsApp Dark theme is relatively simple and can be achieved by following the steps mentioned below.

Download the latest WhatsApp beta update (2.20.13)

Tap the three-dot menu icon and select ‘Settings’

Then tap on Chats > Theme

Select Dark in the window

The other options you get in the settings menu are Light and System Default, the former reverts to the standard light theme and the latter switches between dark and light themes based on your system settings of the phone.