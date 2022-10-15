English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    After Twitter, WhatsApp testing 'edit' feature for messages

    The feature will give users 15 minutes to edit the message after it has been sent

    Moneycontrol News
    October 15, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Meta/WhatsApp)

    (Image Courtesy: Meta/WhatsApp)


    Messaging platforms seem to be getting into "edit" mode. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a way to let users edit messages after they have been sent. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will allow a message to be edited up to 15 minutes after it has been sent.

    Edited messages will be labeled with an "edited" tag that will be prominently displayed on the message box itself. As is the case with deleted messages, the message will not update until the recipient turns on the device and checks within a certain amount of time.

    Since this feature is still under development, there is no planned release date yet.

    Recently, the microblogging site Twitter rolled out the much-requested edit button to allow users to modify their tweets. The edit option is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia and New Zealand and will be offered to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US soon.

    Close

    Related stories

    In other news, the Supreme Court of India dismissed petitions by Meta and WhatsApp against a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

    The Supreme Court said that the CCI was an independent authority, and cannot be restrained from investigating alleged violations of the Competition Act.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #instant messaging #Meta #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Edit Messages
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.