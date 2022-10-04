English
    Twitter Edit Button now available for Twitter Blue subscribers in select regions

    Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to use the “Edit Tweet” feature. Twitter did confirm that the feature will be rolling out to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US soon.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    Twitter has finally rolled out the much-requested edit tweet feature that will enable users to modify their tweets. Twitter was internally testing an Edit button for tweets for some time now and the feature is finally available, although there’s a catch.

    The edit tweet option is currently only accessible to Twitter Blue subscribers. Now, Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to use the “Edit Tweet” feature. Twitter did confirm that the feature will be rolling out to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US soon.

    It is unclear whether regular Twitter users will have access to the “Edit Tweet” feature but could eventually reach all users soon as Twitter Blue is only available in a handful of countries. Additionally, Twitter also confirmed that a version history is available for every edited tweet, letting users know what exactly has been changed.

    The edit button for tweets is a much-welcome addition to the platform as it gives users the opportunity to quickly go back and fix minor typos, something its users have been requesting for a long time. Previously, users had to delete tweets and repost them to fix typos. Most social media platforms allow users to edit posts after they are uploaded. And we can only hope that Twitter rolls out the new edit tweet feature to all users soon.  

    first published: Oct 4, 2022 01:38 pm
