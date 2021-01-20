MARKET NEWS

Acer launches three TWS Earbuds in India, starting from Rs 2,999

The Acer Gateway TWS (GAHR012) price is set at Rs 4,499, while the Acer TWS (GAHR 010) and (GAHR 011) earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999.

Carlsen Martin
January 20, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST

Acer recently broke tradition, unveiling three new TWS earbuds in India. These new headsets are designed to offer prolonged use with IPX4 water resistance and a host of convenience features. The top-end model will be sold under the Gateway brand, while the more affordable options will carry the Acer brand.

The Acer Gateway TWS (GAHR012) price is set at Rs 4,499, while the Acer TWS (GAHR 010) and (GAHR 011) earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999. All three models are available on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Gateway TWS GAHR012

The Gateway premium true wireless earbuds from Acer feature a classic design and elegant finish. These TWS earbuds can be quickly enabled through the fast pairing feature. It also features a Current Battery Display that helps users know the battery status of the earbuds as well as the case.

TWS

The Gateway TWS pack 9mm drivers and features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and USB Type-C charging. The buds can last for four hours on a single charge, with Acer claiming a full charge takes 1.5 hours. The headset comes with Touch/Tap Control for music, calls as well as voice assistance apps.

Acer TWS GAHR010 and GAHR011

The Acer TWS earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011 are powered by 8mm drivers and can deliver battery life of up to four hours. Acer claims that they can be charged to a 100 percent in 1.5 hours, with the case on both models supporting USB Type-C charging. They have a non-stem design with touch controls for music, calls, and voice assistance.

They support Bluetooth 5.1 and HFP/ A2DP/ AVRCP profiles. They also come with passive noise cancellation. The big difference between the Acer’s affordable TWS earbuds is that the GAHR011 comes with a battery indicator light, while the GAHR011 does not. The cases of both TWS buds have an integrated cable for charging. Both cases have a digital LED display inside.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Acer #TWS Earbuds
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:57 pm

