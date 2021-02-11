Aarogya Setu integrates with Indian vaccine app CoWIN; allows users to access COVID-19 vaccine info

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.

Launched earlier this year, CoWIN or Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network is the official government made app to track the vaccination drive against COVID-19. Since the vaccination drive is currently in the early phases, the CoWIN standalone application is not available to download for the public at large just yet.



Need information on COVID19 Vaccination. COWIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view COWIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have recd at least one dose of COVID19 Vaccination.@GoI_MeitY @NITIAayog @NICMeity

— Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) February 7, 2021

Aarogya Setu, the popular COVID-19 tracker for India has now announced an integration with CoWIN that gives us a brief glimpse at what can be expected from the standalone app. The integration was announced via twitter:

The first phase of the vaccination drive is already underway, with health officials, frontline workers, and people over the age of 50 years, the first in line for the vaccine. With CoWIN integration, Aarogya Setu now has features to track the people who have been vaccinated. You can track and download certificates for successful vaccination as well as quickly find out who within your nearest perimeter has been vaccinated.

You can also view the total number of people that have been vaccinated in all states and union territories. You can also view state wise numbers and beneficiaries in each area. The app also shows whether they have received the Covishield vaccine or Covaxin.