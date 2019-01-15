2019 may just be the best year for building your dream desktop PC

Not even 15 days have passed in the new year, and desktop users already have a lot to look forward too. Bigger, better and faster seemed to be the theme set for desktop PCs at CES 2019. If you’re looking to upgrade your desktop PC, there’s no time like the present. Let’s take a look at some of the best PC components that will hit the market in 2019:

We begin our list with a power-packed, budgeted Nvidia graphics card. The RTX 2060 graphics card from Nvidia will go head-to-head with the mid-range GTX 1070 card that can run all the latest AAA titles at FHD resolution with over 60 FPS. The RTX 2060 is not only cheaper than the GTX 1070 but also offers ray tracing. Nvidia hasn’t failed to deliver on a card that provides impressive performance for its price.

Intel claims that Optane Memory H10 blends Optane memory with Intel QLC 3D NAND storage on a single M.2 form factor, which will deliver a much smoother and faster performance than regular SSDs. Capacity for Intel’s Optane Memory H10 will stretch up to 1TB, while its small form factor will make it a good fit for ultra-thin notebooks and mini-PCs.

Corsair’s Dominator RAM will now feature its new micro-sized Capellix LED technology. Capellix LEDs measure only 0.2mm-cubed, whereas a traditional LEDs are 2.8mm-cubed in size. Capellix LEDs are said to be 60% brighter, 60% more efficient and require up to 40% less power. Corsair’s Capellix LED technology marks a new step in the RGB revolution.

The Level 20 RGB Gaming Keyboard features an aluminium top surface that gives it a premium look. Not only does this keyboard support dynamic lighting effects, but it also works with Amazon Alexa. This keyboard will be available for purchase with an option to choose between Cherry MX Silver, Cherry MX Blue or Razer Green switches.

The Radeon VII is the world’s first 7nm GPU and will provide a considerable performance bump from AMD’s previous flagship, the Vega 64. And this massive performance bump will come without the excess power consumption. AMD equipped the GPU with a whopping 16GB of super-fast High Bandwidth Memory. AMD’s Radeon VII will go head-to-head with Nvidia’s RTX 2080 both in terms of performance and pricing with the former coming in at a little cheaper

Intel’s flagship Core i9-9900K and a similarly equipped 8-core, 16-thread 3rd-gen Ryzen processor went head-to-head during AMD’s keynote at CES 2019. Ryzen chip scored 2,057 points in Cinebench, while Intel’s Core i9-9900K scored 2040 points and consumed significantly more power. The 3rd-gen Ryzen CPUs will also be the first mainstream processors to support PCI-E 4.0.

The full visual potential of an Nvidia graphics card is often lost if your desktop monitor doesn’t feature G-Sync support. However, with G-Sync monitors, came their hefty price tags. AMD’s FreeSync standard and the Adaptive Sync standard supported by VESA address the issue of variable refresh rate without slapping a hefty price premium. But this technology was seemingly useless on Nvidia GPUs. But Nvidia is now validating FreeSync monitors and will soon provide an update to enable G-Sync support on FreeSync displays for Pascal and Turing-class GPUs. This will allow you to get an affordable FreeSync monitor despite using an Nvidia GPU.