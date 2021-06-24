Spain drill five past Slovakia to set up showdown against Croatia in Euro 2020 R16

Spain's Aymeric Laportem, center, celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Slovakia and Spain at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (David Ramos, Pool photo via AP)

After misfiring for much of this tournament and up until the dying minutes of the first half of the match as well, Spain have finally found their rhythm. The 2008 and 2012 European champions hammered Slovakia 5-0 to end as runners-up of Group E and qualified for the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 where they will face Croatia.

After two draws against Sweden and Poland, Spain were in desperate need of a win to qualify. After a few misses in the first half, which included a missed penalty by Morata, Spain finally had luck going their way when Slovakian goalkeeper Dubravka clumsily punched the ball into his won net. Just moments earlier, he had saved a penalty kick from Morata. He was also involved in the second goal, when another dreadful error allowed Laporte to head in.

The second half was all about Spain. Slovakia crumbled quickly as Spain stepped up their attack and this time converting their chances. Slovakia threw Michal Duris and Stanislav Lobotka on at half-time but Spain were liberated and within 10 minutes, it was three. This time, it was not a mistake but a slick move that made it, Jordi Alba pulling back to Sarabia, who steered into the corner.

The misfiring Morata was substituted and in came Ferran Torres. Sarabia’s cross found him in the box and his first touch was a slick flick into goal to make it 3-0 to 4-0 to Spain.

It got worse for Slovakia, a scrap in the box resulting in Kucka hacking Pau Torres' header into his own net for a fifth. Spain would have gone top of the table, but a 90+4minute goal by Claesson in the Sweden game saw Spain end as runner-ups in Group E. They will now face Croatia in the Round of 16.