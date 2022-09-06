Reliance Retail: What does its aggressive expansion plan mean for the sector?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) retail business -- Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) -- is charting out aggressive growth plans. At the recent annual general meeting (end of August), RIL had indicated that it wanted RRL to be the largest revenue segment for the company. In FY22, the retail business had revenues of almost Rs 2 lakh crore and was the second-largest contributor, after the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) segment, which clocked Rs 5 lakh crore revenues. RRL also announced its foray into the FMCG...