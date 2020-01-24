App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Budget 2020: The pharma industry's wishlist

Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the expectations of the phama sector from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian pharmaceuticals industry is hopeful that the government restores tax benefits that were offered on research and development in Budget 2020. The industry is expecting the government to announce incentives in the upcoming Union Budget to encourage setting up of bulk drug manufacturing units and scale-up spending on healthcare.

In this edition of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what are the expectations of the phama sector from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #pharma industry #video

