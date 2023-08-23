India now on the Moon; ISRO will soon launch Aditya L1 solar mission: PM Modi

"I heartily congratulate ISRO, its scientists for this unprecedented feat," said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently attending the 15th edition of BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, was elated on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO's) successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander on the south pole of the Moon. With this, India becomes the first country to land on the dark side of the Moon.

"I heartily congratulate ISRO, it's scientists for this unprecedented feat," said PM Modi virtually adding, "I may be in South Africa but my heart has always been with Chandrayaan mission."

Adding to his speech, PM Modi also announced that the space organisation has also set many targets for the future. "ISRO will launch Aditya L1 Mission," said Modi, which is a solar probe mission, as well as the Gaganyaan (India's first manned space-flight mission).

Catch all LIVE updates of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission here

'India's successful moon mission is not India's alone...Our approach of one earth, one family one future is resonating across the globe...Moon mission is based on the same human centric approach. So, this success belongs to all of humanity,'' Modi said noting that this stupendous feat has been achieved during India's G20 presidency.

The Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon is a historic moment and sounds the bugle for a developed India, Modi said. ''We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written,'' the Prime Minister said. Modi, who is in the South African city to attend the five-nation BRICS Summit, waved the tricolour the moment Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The soft-landing took place days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

(With agency inputs)