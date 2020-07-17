App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How old is Moon? Earth's only natural satellite is 85 million years younger than previously thought

When protoplanet Theia hit the Earth, a large amount of material from the planet’s mantle was ejected into space, which helped in the formation of the Moon. This phenomenon took place 4.425 billion years ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A research team of planetary geophysicists led by Maxime Maurice of the German Aerospace Center and researchers at the University of Münster has recently devised a new numerical model to accurately calculate the age of the Moon – the Earth’s only natural satellite.

The German scientists have revealed that the Moon was formed a little later than we had known until now. The satellite was formed when a protoplanet as large as Mars was destroyed after it collided with the Earth. As a result of the clash, debris was ejected into space, one of which eventually turned into the Earth’s satellite.

This phenomenon took place 4.425 billion years ago. Earlier, it was believed that the Moon was formed 4.51 billion years ago, which is 85 million years before the date revealed by the new calculations.

The findings of the study published in the scientific journal Science Advances traces the entire process that might have led to the formation of the Moon as we see it today.

According to the research paper, four-and-a-half billion years ago, when the Earth was still evolving to its present size, it had gained a natural satellite that still orbits it. When Theia hit the Earth a large amount of material from the planet’s mantle was ejected into space, which helped in the formation of the Moon. During the collision, a large amount of rock from the Earth’s early mantle was also ejected, which collected into a ring of dust around Earth. Later, over a few thousand years it reassembled to form the Moon.
 
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Big Bang Theory #Moon #research #space study

