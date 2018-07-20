Who is Jayadev Galla? The man who moved the no-confidence motion against Modi government

Jayadev Galla, an industrialist and member of parliament belonging to Telugu Desam Party, moved a motion of no confidence in the government on Friday in the Lok Sabha.

Galla who is an MP from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh while tabling the motion raised the issue of division of his home state in 2014, terming it undemocratic and unscientific. Though at that time UPA was in power, Galla said BJP is also responsible for unfair bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

He also said that it is a dharma war for TDP, adding, that it is not a war between BJP and TDP but between majority and morality.

Jayadev Galla’s profile

Galla, 52, is Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Amara Raja Batteries Limited, a joint venture between Amara Raja group and US-based Johnson Controls Inc. The company makes Amaron brand of batteries, which it claims is the second largest selling batteries in India.

Born to industrialist father who founded Amar Raja Group and mother who was active in politics even holding a ministerial position in Andhra Pradesh government, politics came naturally to him.

Galla completed his studies from the University of Illinois and Westmont High School, West Mont, Illinois, USA. After coming back from the US, he helped his father build up the business empire.

He contested, for the first time, during the general election in 2014 and won with a wide margin. He is one of the wealthiest elected members of the parliament with declared assets worth over Rs 683 crore.

Galla currently is a member of various committees and sub-committees of the parliament which include Standing Committee on Defence, Joint Committee on the Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debts Laws and Miscellaneous Provision (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Committee on Private Members Bills & Resolutions and Consultative Committee, Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

He is also a member of the Tobacco Board which comes under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. For three years beginning 2014, he was also a member of Standing Committee on Commerce.

Galla, the brother-in-law of famous South Indian Actor Mahesh Babu, is also a member of various committees in the state government of Andhra Pradesh.