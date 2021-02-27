West Bengal election date 2021 schedule: Voting to be held in 8 phases, check full details

Representative image

West Bengal election date 2021 schedule: Voting for 294- member West Bengal legislative Assembly to be held in 8 phases. The schedule was announced by election commission on February 26. Model code of conduct has been implemented with the announcement of poll dates. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is ruling the state since 2011.

Counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Election will be held on May 2. The exit polls for the Assembly Election will be out on April 29 after voting ends.

Below are the full detail of the West Bengal Assembly Election poll schedule:

West Bengal Phase-I Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly Constituencies Dates Issue of Notification March2 Last Date of Nomination March9 Scrutiny of Nomination March10 Withdrawal of Candidature March12 Date of polls March27

West Bengal Phase-II Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly Constituencies Dates Issue of Notification March5 Last Date of Nomination March12 Scrutiny of Nomination March15 Withdrawal of Candidature March17 Date of polls April 1

West Bengal Phase-III Assembly Election Dates: 31 Assembly Constituencies Dates Issue of Notification March12 Last Date of Nomination March19 Scrutiny of Nomination March20 Withdrawal of Candidature March22 Date of polls April 6

West Bengal Phase-IV Assembly Election Dates: 44 Assembly Constituencies Dates Issue of Notification March 16 Last Date of Nomination March 23 Scrutiny of Nomination March 24 Withdrawal of Candidature March 26 Date of polls April 10

West Bengal Phase-V Assembly Election Dates: 45 Assembly Constituencies Dates Issue of Notification March23 Last Date of Nomination March30 Scrutiny of Nomination March 31 Withdrawal of Candidature April 3 Date of polls April 17

West Bengal Phase-VI Assembly Election Dates: 43 Assembly Constituencies Dates Issue of Notification March26 Last Date of Nomination April 3 Scrutiny of Nomination April 5 Withdrawal of Candidature April 7 Date of polls April 22

West Bengal Phase-VII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly Constituencies Dates Issue of Notification March31 Last Date of Nomination April 7 Scrutiny of Nomination April 8 Withdrawal of Candidature April 12 Date of polls April 26

West Bengal Phase-VIII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly Constituencies Dates Issue of Notification March31 Last Date of Nomination April 7 Scrutiny of Nomination April 18 Withdrawal of Candidature April 12 Date of polls April 29

March 27 Patashpur Kanthi Uttar Bhagabanpur Khejuri Kanthi Dakshin Ramnagar Egra Dantan Nayagram Gopiballavpur Jhargram Keshiary Kharagpur Garbeta Salboni Medinipur Binpur Bandwan Balarampur Baghmundi Joypur Purulia Manbazar Kashipur Para Raghunathpur Saltora Chhatna Ranibandh Raipur April 1 Gosaba Patharpratima Kakdwip Sagar Tamluk Panskura Purba Panskura Paschim Moyna Nandakumar Mahisadal Haldia Nandigram Chandipur Kharagpur Sadar Narayangarh Sabang Pingla Debra Daspur Ghatal Chandrakona Keshpur Taldangra Bankura Barjora Onda Bishnupur Kotulpur Indas Sonamukhi April 6 Basanti Kultali Kulpi Raidighi Mandirbazar Jaynagar Baruipur Purba Canning Paschim Canning Purba Baruipur Paschim Magrahat Purba Magrahat Paschim Diamond Harbour Falta Satgachia Bishnupur Uluberia Uttar Uluberia Dakshin Shyampur Bagnan Amta Udaynarayanpur Jagatballavpur Jangipara Haripal Dhanekhali Tarakeswar Pursurah Arambagh Goghat Khanakul April 10 Mekliganj Mathabhanga Cooch Behar Uttar Cooch Behar Dakshin Sitalkuchi Sitai Dinhata Natabari Tufanganj Kumargram Kalchini Alipurduars Falakata Madarihat Sonarpur Dakshin Bhangore Kasba Jadavpur Sonarpur Uttar Tollygunge Behala Purba Behala Paschim Maheshtala Budge Budge Metiaburuz Bally Howrah Uttar Howrah Madhya Shibpur Howrah Dakshin Sankrail Panchla Uluberia Purba Domjur Uttarpara Sreerampur Champdani Singur Chandannagore Chunchura Balagarh Pandua Saptagram Chanditala April 17 Dhupguri Maynaguri Jalpaiguri Rajganj Dabgram-Fulbari Mal Nagrakata Kalimpong Darjeeling Kurseong Matigara-Naxalbari Siliguri Phansidewa Santipur Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Krishnaganj Ranaghat Uttar Purba Ranaghat Dakshin Chakdaha Kalyani Haringhata Panihati Kamarhati Baranagar Dum Dum Rajarhat New Town Bidhannagar Rajarhat Gopalpur Madhyamgram Barasat Deganga Haroa Minakhan Sandeshkhali Basirhat Dakshin Basirhat Uttar Hingalganj Khandaghosh Bardhaman Dakshin Raina Jamalpur Monteswar Kalna Memari Bardhaman Uttar April 22 Chopra Islampur Goalpokhar Chakulia Karandighi Hemtabad Kaliaganj Raiganj Itahar Karimpur Tehatta Palashipara Kaliganj Nakashipara Chapra Krishnanagar Uttar Nabadwip Krishnanagar Dakshin Bagdah Bongaon Uttar Bongaon Dakshin Gaighata Swarupnagar Baduria Habra Ashoknagar Amdanga Bijpur Naihati Bhatpara Jagatdal Noapara Barrackpur Khardaha Dum Dum Uttar Bhatar Purbasthali Dakshin Purbasthali Uttar Katwa Ketugram Mangalkot Ausgram Galsi April 26 Kushmandi Kumarganj Balurghat Tapan Gangarampur Harirampur Habibpur Gazole Chanchal Harischandrapur Malatipur Ratua Farakka Samserganj Suti Jangipur Raghunathganj Sagardighi Lalgola Bhagawangola Raninagar Murshidabad Nabagram Kolkata Port Bhabanipur Rashbehari Ballygunge Pandabeswar Durgapur Purba Durgapur Pashchim Raniganj Jamuria Asansol Dakshin Asansol Uttar Kulti Barbani April 29 Manickchak Maldaha Englishbazar Mothabari Sujapur Baishnabnagar Khargram Burwan Kandi Bharatpur Rejinagar Beldanga Baharampur Hariharpara Nowda Domkal Jalangi Chowrangee Entally Beleghata Jorasanko Shyampukur Maniktala Kashipur-Belgachia Dubrajpur Suri Bolpur Nanoor Labpur Sainthia Mayureswar Rampurhat Hansan Nalhati Murarai

