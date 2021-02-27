English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

West Bengal election date 2021 schedule: Voting to be held in 8 phases, check full details

West Bengal election date 2021 schedule: The schedule was announced by election commission on February 26.

Moneycontrol News
February 27, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

West Bengal election date 2021 schedule: Voting for 294- member West Bengal legislative Assembly to be held in 8 phases. The schedule was announced by election commission on February 26. Model code of conduct has been implemented with the announcement of poll dates. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is ruling the state since 2011.

Counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Election will be held on May 2. The exit polls for the Assembly Election will be out on April 29 after voting ends.

Below are the full detail of the West Bengal Assembly Election poll schedule:

West Bengal Phase-I Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly ConstituenciesIssue of Notification: March 2 Last Date of Nomination: March 9 Scrutiny of Nomination: March 10 Withdrawal of Candidature: March 12 Date of polls: March 27
West Bengal Phase-I Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly ConstituenciesDates
Issue of NotificationMarch2
Last Date of NominationMarch9
Scrutiny of NominationMarch10
Withdrawal of CandidatureMarch12
Date of pollsMarch27
West Bengal Phase-II Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly ConstituenciesIssue of Notification: March 5 Last Date of Nomination: March 12 Scrutiny of Nomination: March 15 Withdrawal of Candidature: March 17 Date of polls: April 1
West Bengal Phase-II Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly ConstituenciesDates
Issue of NotificationMarch5
Last Date of NominationMarch12
Scrutiny of NominationMarch15
Withdrawal of CandidatureMarch17
Date of pollsApril 1
West Bengal Phase-III Assembly Election Dates: 31 Assembly ConstituenciesIssue of Notification: March 12 Last Date of Nomination: March 19 Scrutiny of Nomination: March 20 Withdrawal of Candidature: March 22 Date of polls: April 6
West Bengal Phase-III Assembly Election Dates: 31 Assembly ConstituenciesDates
Issue of NotificationMarch12
Last Date of NominationMarch19
Scrutiny of NominationMarch20
Withdrawal of CandidatureMarch22
Date of pollsApril 6
West Bengal Phase-IV Assembly Election Dates: 44 Assembly ConstituenciesIssue of Notification: March 16 Last Date of Nomination: March 23 Scrutiny of Nomination: March 24 Withdrawal of Candidature: March 26 Date of polls: April 10
West Bengal Phase-IV Assembly Election Dates: 44 Assembly ConstituenciesDates
Issue of NotificationMarch 16
Last Date of NominationMarch 23
Scrutiny of NominationMarch 24
Withdrawal of CandidatureMarch 26
Date of pollsApril 10
West Bengal Phase-V Assembly Election Dates: 45 Assembly ConstituenciesIssue of Notification: March 23 Last Date of Nomination: March 30 Scrutiny of Nomination: March 31 Withdrawal of Candidature: April 3 Date of polls: April 17
West Bengal Phase-V Assembly Election Dates: 45 Assembly ConstituenciesDates
Issue of NotificationMarch23
Last Date of NominationMarch30
Scrutiny of NominationMarch 31
Withdrawal of CandidatureApril 3
Date of pollsApril 17
West Bengal Phase-VI Assembly Election Dates: 43 Assembly ConstituenciesIssue of Notification: March 26 Last Date of Nomination: April 3 Scrutiny of Nomination: April 5 Withdrawal of Candidature: April 7 Date of polls: April 22
West Bengal Phase-VI Assembly Election Dates: 43 Assembly ConstituenciesDates
Issue of NotificationMarch26
Last Date of NominationApril 3
Scrutiny of NominationApril 5
Withdrawal of CandidatureApril 7
Date of pollsApril 22
West Bengal Phase-VII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly ConstituenciesIssue of Notification: March 31 Last Date of Nomination: April 7 Scrutiny of Nomination: April 8 Withdrawal of Candidature: April 12 Date of polls: April 26
West Bengal Phase-VII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly ConstituenciesDates
Issue of NotificationMarch31
Last Date of NominationApril 7
Scrutiny of NominationApril 8
Withdrawal of CandidatureApril 12
Date of pollsApril 26
West Bengal Phase-VIII Assembly Election Dates: 35 Assembly ConstituenciesIssue of Notification: March 31 Last Date of Nomination: April 7 Scrutiny of Nomination: April 18 Withdrawal of Candidature: April 12 Date of polls: April 29
West Bengal Phase-VIII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly ConstituenciesDates
Issue of NotificationMarch31
Last Date of NominationApril 7
Scrutiny of NominationApril 18
Withdrawal of CandidatureApril 12
Date of pollsApril 29
West Bengal election 2021 dates for each constituency:
March 27
Patashpur
Kanthi Uttar
Bhagabanpur
Khejuri
Kanthi Dakshin
Ramnagar
Egra
Dantan
Nayagram
Gopiballavpur
Jhargram
Keshiary
Kharagpur
Garbeta
Salboni
Medinipur
Binpur
Bandwan
Balarampur
Baghmundi
Joypur
Purulia
Manbazar
Kashipur
Para
Raghunathpur
Saltora
Chhatna
Ranibandh
Raipur
April 1
Gosaba
Patharpratima
Kakdwip
Sagar
Tamluk
Panskura Purba
Panskura Paschim
Moyna
Nandakumar
Mahisadal
Haldia
Nandigram
Chandipur
Kharagpur Sadar
Narayangarh
Sabang
Pingla
Debra
Daspur
Ghatal
Chandrakona
Keshpur
Taldangra
Bankura
Barjora
Onda
Bishnupur
Kotulpur
Indas
Sonamukhi
April 6
Basanti
Kultali
Kulpi
Raidighi
Mandirbazar
Jaynagar
Baruipur Purba
Canning Paschim
Canning Purba
Baruipur Paschim
Magrahat Purba
Magrahat Paschim
Diamond Harbour
Falta
Satgachia
Bishnupur
Uluberia Uttar
Uluberia Dakshin
Shyampur
Bagnan
Amta
Udaynarayanpur
Jagatballavpur
Jangipara
Haripal
Dhanekhali
Tarakeswar
Pursurah
Arambagh
Goghat
Khanakul
April 10
Mekliganj
Mathabhanga
Cooch Behar Uttar
Cooch Behar Dakshin
Sitalkuchi
Sitai
Dinhata
Natabari
Tufanganj
Kumargram
Kalchini
Alipurduars
Falakata
Madarihat
Sonarpur Dakshin
Bhangore
Kasba
Jadavpur
Sonarpur Uttar
Tollygunge
Behala Purba
Behala Paschim
Maheshtala
Budge Budge
Metiaburuz
Bally
Howrah Uttar
Howrah Madhya
Shibpur
Howrah Dakshin
Sankrail
Panchla
Uluberia Purba
Domjur
Uttarpara
Sreerampur
Champdani
Singur
Chandannagore
Chunchura
Balagarh
Pandua
Saptagram
Chanditala
April 17
Dhupguri
Maynaguri
Jalpaiguri
Rajganj
Dabgram-Fulbari
Mal
Nagrakata
Kalimpong
Darjeeling
Kurseong
Matigara-Naxalbari
Siliguri
Phansidewa
Santipur
Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
Krishnaganj
Ranaghat Uttar Purba
Ranaghat Dakshin
Chakdaha
Kalyani
Haringhata
Panihati
Kamarhati
Baranagar
Dum Dum
Rajarhat New Town
Bidhannagar
Rajarhat Gopalpur
Madhyamgram
Barasat
Deganga
Haroa
Minakhan
Sandeshkhali
Basirhat Dakshin
Basirhat Uttar
Hingalganj
Khandaghosh
Bardhaman Dakshin
Raina
Jamalpur
Monteswar
Kalna
Memari
Bardhaman Uttar
April 22
Chopra
Islampur
Goalpokhar
Chakulia
Karandighi
Hemtabad
Kaliaganj
Raiganj
Itahar
Karimpur
Tehatta
Palashipara
Kaliganj
Nakashipara
Chapra
Krishnanagar Uttar
Nabadwip
Krishnanagar Dakshin
Bagdah
Bongaon Uttar
Bongaon Dakshin
Gaighata
Swarupnagar
Baduria
Habra
Ashoknagar
Amdanga
Bijpur
Naihati
Bhatpara
Jagatdal
Noapara
Barrackpur
Khardaha
Dum Dum Uttar
Bhatar
Purbasthali Dakshin
Purbasthali Uttar
Katwa
Ketugram
Mangalkot
Ausgram
Galsi
April 26
Kushmandi
Kumarganj
Balurghat
Tapan
Gangarampur
Harirampur
Habibpur
Gazole
Chanchal
Harischandrapur
Malatipur
Ratua
Farakka
Samserganj
Suti
Jangipur
Raghunathganj
Sagardighi
Lalgola
Bhagawangola
Raninagar
Murshidabad
Nabagram
Kolkata Port
Bhabanipur
Rashbehari
Ballygunge
Pandabeswar
Durgapur Purba
Durgapur Pashchim
Raniganj
Jamuria
Asansol Dakshin
Asansol Uttar
Kulti
Barbani
April 29
Manickchak
Maldaha
Englishbazar
Mothabari
Sujapur
Baishnabnagar
Khargram
Burwan
Kandi
Bharatpur
Rejinagar
Beldanga
Baharampur
Hariharpara
Nowda
Domkal
Jalangi
Chowrangee
Entally
Beleghata
Jorasanko
Shyampukur
Maniktala
Kashipur-Belgachia
Dubrajpur
Suri
Bolpur
Nanoor
Labpur
Sainthia
Mayureswar
Rampurhat
Hansan
Nalhati
Murarai

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Politics #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly election
first published: Feb 27, 2021 10:06 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.