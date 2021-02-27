West Bengal election date 2021 schedule: Voting to be held in 8 phases, check full details
West Bengal election date 2021 schedule: The schedule was announced by election commission on February 26.
February 27, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
West Bengal election date 2021 schedule: Voting for 294- member West Bengal legislative Assembly to be held in 8 phases. The schedule was announced by election commission on February 26. Model code of conduct has been implemented with the announcement of poll dates. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is ruling the state since 2011.
Counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Election will be held on May 2. The exit polls for the Assembly Election will be out on April 29 after voting ends.
Below are the full detail of the West Bengal Assembly Election poll schedule:West Bengal Phase-I Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: March 2
Last Date of Nomination: March 9
Scrutiny of Nomination: March 10
Withdrawal of Candidature: March 12
Date of polls: March 27
West Bengal Phase-II Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly Constituencies
|West Bengal Phase-I Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly Constituencies
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|March2
|Last Date of Nomination
|March9
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|March10
|Withdrawal of Candidature
|March12
|Date of polls
|March27
Issue of Notification: March 5
Last Date of Nomination: March 12
Scrutiny of Nomination: March 15
Withdrawal of Candidature: March 17
Date of polls: April 1
West Bengal Phase-III Assembly Election Dates: 31 Assembly Constituencies
|West Bengal Phase-II Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly Constituencies
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|March5
|Last Date of Nomination
|March12
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|March15
|Withdrawal of Candidature
|March17
|Date of polls
|April 1
Issue of Notification: March 12
Last Date of Nomination: March 19
Scrutiny of Nomination: March 20
Withdrawal of Candidature: March 22
Date of polls: April 6
West Bengal Phase-IV Assembly Election Dates: 44 Assembly Constituencies
|West Bengal Phase-III Assembly Election Dates: 31 Assembly Constituencies
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|March12
|Last Date of Nomination
|March19
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|March20
|Withdrawal of Candidature
|March22
|Date of polls
|April 6
Issue of Notification: March 16
Last Date of Nomination: March 23
Scrutiny of Nomination: March 24
Withdrawal of Candidature: March 26
Date of polls: April 10
West Bengal Phase-V Assembly Election Dates: 45 Assembly Constituencies
|West Bengal Phase-IV Assembly Election Dates: 44 Assembly Constituencies
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|March 16
|Last Date of Nomination
|March 23
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|March 24
|Withdrawal of Candidature
|March 26
|Date of polls
|April 10
Issue of Notification: March 23
Last Date of Nomination: March 30
Scrutiny of Nomination: March 31
Withdrawal of Candidature: April 3
Date of polls: April 17
West Bengal Phase-VI Assembly Election Dates: 43 Assembly Constituencies
|West Bengal Phase-V Assembly Election Dates: 45 Assembly Constituencies
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|March23
|Last Date of Nomination
|March30
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|March 31
|Withdrawal of Candidature
|April 3
|Date of polls
|April 17
Issue of Notification: March 26
Last Date of Nomination: April 3
Scrutiny of Nomination: April 5
Withdrawal of Candidature: April 7
Date of polls: April 22
West Bengal Phase-VII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly Constituencies
|West Bengal Phase-VI Assembly Election Dates: 43 Assembly Constituencies
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|March26
|Last Date of Nomination
|April 3
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|April 5
|Withdrawal of Candidature
|April 7
|Date of polls
|April 22
Issue of Notification: March 31
Last Date of Nomination: April 7
Scrutiny of Nomination: April 8
Withdrawal of Candidature: April 12
Date of polls: April 26
West Bengal Phase-VIII Assembly Election Dates: 35 Assembly Constituencies
|West Bengal Phase-VII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly Constituencies
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|March31
|Last Date of Nomination
|April 7
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|April 8
|Withdrawal of Candidature
|April 12
|Date of polls
|April 26
Issue of Notification: March 31
Last Date of Nomination: April 7
Scrutiny of Nomination: April 18
Withdrawal of Candidature: April 12
Date of polls: April 29
|West Bengal Phase-VIII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly Constituencies
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|March31
|Last Date of Nomination
|April 7
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|April 18
|Withdrawal of Candidature
|April 12
|Date of polls
|April 29
West Bengal election 2021 dates for each constituency:
|March 27
|Patashpur
|Kanthi Uttar
|Bhagabanpur
|Khejuri
|Kanthi Dakshin
|Ramnagar
|Egra
|Dantan
|Nayagram
|Gopiballavpur
|Jhargram
|Keshiary
|Kharagpur
|Garbeta
|Salboni
|Medinipur
|Binpur
|Bandwan
|Balarampur
|Baghmundi
|Joypur
|Purulia
|Manbazar
|Kashipur
|Para
|Raghunathpur
|Saltora
|Chhatna
|Ranibandh
|Raipur
|April 1
|Gosaba
|Patharpratima
|Kakdwip
|Sagar
|Tamluk
|Panskura Purba
|Panskura Paschim
|Moyna
|Nandakumar
|Mahisadal
|Haldia
|Nandigram
|Chandipur
|Kharagpur Sadar
|Narayangarh
|Sabang
|Pingla
|Debra
|Daspur
|Ghatal
|Chandrakona
|Keshpur
|Taldangra
|Bankura
|Barjora
|Onda
|Bishnupur
|Kotulpur
|Indas
|Sonamukhi
|April 6
|Basanti
|Kultali
|Kulpi
|Raidighi
|Mandirbazar
|Jaynagar
|Baruipur Purba
|Canning Paschim
|Canning Purba
|Baruipur Paschim
|Magrahat Purba
|Magrahat Paschim
|Diamond Harbour
|Falta
|Satgachia
|Bishnupur
|Uluberia Uttar
|Uluberia Dakshin
|Shyampur
|Bagnan
|Amta
|Udaynarayanpur
|Jagatballavpur
|Jangipara
|Haripal
|Dhanekhali
|Tarakeswar
|Pursurah
|Arambagh
|Goghat
|Khanakul
|April 10
|Mekliganj
|Mathabhanga
|Cooch Behar Uttar
|Cooch Behar Dakshin
|Sitalkuchi
|Sitai
|Dinhata
|Natabari
|Tufanganj
|Kumargram
|Kalchini
|Alipurduars
|Falakata
|Madarihat
|Sonarpur Dakshin
|Bhangore
|Kasba
|Jadavpur
|Sonarpur Uttar
|Tollygunge
|Behala Purba
|Behala Paschim
|Maheshtala
|Budge Budge
|Metiaburuz
|Bally
|Howrah Uttar
|Howrah Madhya
|Shibpur
|Howrah Dakshin
|Sankrail
|Panchla
|Uluberia Purba
|Domjur
|Uttarpara
|Sreerampur
|Champdani
|Singur
|Chandannagore
|Chunchura
|Balagarh
|Pandua
|Saptagram
|Chanditala
|April 17
|Dhupguri
|Maynaguri
|Jalpaiguri
|Rajganj
|Dabgram-Fulbari
|Mal
|Nagrakata
|Kalimpong
|Darjeeling
|Kurseong
|Matigara-Naxalbari
|Siliguri
|Phansidewa
|Santipur
|Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
|Krishnaganj
|Ranaghat Uttar Purba
|Ranaghat Dakshin
|Chakdaha
|Kalyani
|Haringhata
|Panihati
|Kamarhati
|Baranagar
|Dum Dum
|Rajarhat New Town
|Bidhannagar
|Rajarhat Gopalpur
|Madhyamgram
|Barasat
|Deganga
|Haroa
|Minakhan
|Sandeshkhali
|Basirhat Dakshin
|Basirhat Uttar
|Hingalganj
|Khandaghosh
|Bardhaman Dakshin
|Raina
|Jamalpur
|Monteswar
|Kalna
|Memari
|Bardhaman Uttar
|April 22
|Chopra
|Islampur
|Goalpokhar
|Chakulia
|Karandighi
|Hemtabad
|Kaliaganj
|Raiganj
|Itahar
|Karimpur
|Tehatta
|Palashipara
|Kaliganj
|Nakashipara
|Chapra
|Krishnanagar Uttar
|Nabadwip
|Krishnanagar Dakshin
|Bagdah
|Bongaon Uttar
|Bongaon Dakshin
|Gaighata
|Swarupnagar
|Baduria
|Habra
|Ashoknagar
|Amdanga
|Bijpur
|Naihati
|Bhatpara
|Jagatdal
|Noapara
|Barrackpur
|Khardaha
|Dum Dum Uttar
|Bhatar
|Purbasthali Dakshin
|Purbasthali Uttar
|Katwa
|Ketugram
|Mangalkot
|Ausgram
|Galsi
|April 26
|Kushmandi
|Kumarganj
|Balurghat
|Tapan
|Gangarampur
|Harirampur
|Habibpur
|Gazole
|Chanchal
|Harischandrapur
|Malatipur
|Ratua
|Farakka
|Samserganj
|Suti
|Jangipur
|Raghunathganj
|Sagardighi
|Lalgola
|Bhagawangola
|Raninagar
|Murshidabad
|Nabagram
|Kolkata Port
|Bhabanipur
|Rashbehari
|Ballygunge
|Pandabeswar
|Durgapur Purba
|Durgapur Pashchim
|Raniganj
|Jamuria
|Asansol Dakshin
|Asansol Uttar
|Kulti
|Barbani
|April 29
|Manickchak
|Maldaha
|Englishbazar
|Mothabari
|Sujapur
|Baishnabnagar
|Khargram
|Burwan
|Kandi
|Bharatpur
|Rejinagar
|Beldanga
|Baharampur
|Hariharpara
|Nowda
|Domkal
|Jalangi
|Chowrangee
|Entally
|Beleghata
|Jorasanko
|Shyampukur
|Maniktala
|Kashipur-Belgachia
|Dubrajpur
|Suri
|Bolpur
|Nanoor
|Labpur
|Sainthia
|Mayureswar
|Rampurhat
|Hansan
|Nalhati
|Murarai