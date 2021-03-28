English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | TMC writes to EC urging it to revert to earlier rule on appointment of polling agents

According to a March 2009 rule by the EC, polling agents who are appointed by the contesting candidates shall have to be electors in the same polling stations or from neighbouring polling stations falling in the same constituency.

PTI
March 28, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission urging it to withdraw a recent order that relaxed a rule on the appointment of polling agents, and alleged that the EC had taken the step to help the BJP. According to a March 2009 rule by the EC, polling agents who are appointed by the contesting candidates shall have to be electors in the same polling stations or from neighbouring polling stations falling in the same constituency.

However, the provision was amended recently to allow an elector from any part of an assembly constituency to be appointed as a polling agent. The reason for the same has been stated to be based on inputs and for the convenience of the candidates.

West Bengal Election 2021: 25% candidates in Phase 2 of WB polls have criminal records, 15% crorepati

Such reasoning is not only ambiguous in nature but also leads us to a conclusion that it has been implemented to help certain political parties, namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), due to them not possessing the strength to muster enough polling agents, the Trinamool Congress alleged in a letter to the EC dated March 26. The party released the letter on Sunday.

It claimed that the new instructions were made with a mala fide intention to benefit the candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party. Such instruction passed by the Election Commission of India just before the scheduled date of election to take place in West Bengal is arbitrary, motivated and biased, it alleged and urged the EC to withdraw the direction and restore the earlier rule.

Close

Related stories

While the first of the eight phases of assembly polls in West Bengal was conducted on March 26, the second phase is on April 1. A TMC delegation led by MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay had on Saturday raised the issue at a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab in Kolkata.

Check Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly elections here
PTI
TAGS: #assembly elections 2021 #Election Commission #Polling Agents #Trinamool Congress #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 28, 2021 04:34 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.