UP portfolios: CM Yogi Adityanath keeps Home, Suresh Khanna gets Finance Ministry

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday allocated portfolios in his 53-member ministry, keeping the departments of Home, Vigilance and Personnel with him.

Altogether, 34 departments remain with the chief minister. With expanding air connectivity in the state being a focus area, Adityanath will take care of the Civil Aviation department which was earlier with his cabinet colleague Nand Gopal Nandi.

He will also directly supervise Revenue, General Administration, Institutional Finance, Justice and Students departments, according to the portfolios announced here. Nandi will take care of Industrial Development, NRI and Investment Promotion departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been allocated six departments — Rural Development, Rural Engineering, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, Public Enterprise and National Integration. The Public Works Department, which Maurya headed in the previous ministry, has been given to Jitin Prasada this time.

In addition to the chief minister, a total 52 ministers of different ranks were administered oath on March 25 here. All of them were distributed responsibilities on Monday. According to the list of portfolios released here, another Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will head Medical Education, Medical and Health and Family Welfare departments.

In the last government, Pathak was the Law minister. Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna will continue to look after Finance and Parliamentary Affairs departments like in the previous ministry.

Surya Pratap Shahi was given Agriculture, Agriculture Education and research departments. State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been inducted in the Adityanath 2.0 government, got Jal Shakti and Flood Control.

Baby Rani Maruya got Women Welfare and Child Development departments. IAS-turned-politician Arvind Kumar Sharma, a confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been given Urban Development, Energy among five departments. Among allies, while Nishad party president Sanjay Nishad got Fisheries, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel was given the Technical Education department.

Among Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge, former IPS officer Asim Arun will head Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare departments. Among other MoS' (independent charge) Sandip Singh, grandson of BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, will take care of Basic Education, while Daya Shankar Singh gets Transport.

Danish Azad Ansari, the lone Muslim minister in the MoS rank, has been allocated Minorities Welfare besides Waqf and Haj departments. The only Sikh minister of the same MoS rank, Baldev Singh Aulakh, got Agriculture and Agriculture Education.

According to constitutional provisions, there can be a maximum of 60 ministers in Uttar Pradesh, including the chief minister. Among other women ministers, Gulab Devi of MoS (independent charge) rank will take care of Secondary Education.

Three other women ministers of MoS rank — Pratibha Shukla, Rajni Tiwari and Vijay Lakshmi Gautam — will deputise their seniors in Women Welfare, Higher Education and Rural Development departments, respectively. MoS (Ind) J P S Rathore, who holds MTech degree, will take care of Cooperative department, while the eldest among the ministers — A K Saxena — has been made in-charge of the Forest and Environment department.