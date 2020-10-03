172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|up-deputy-cm-keshav-prasad-maurya-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-infection-5916811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tests positive for coronavirus infection

Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet, “After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today.”

PTI
File image
File image

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19. After testing positive for the infection, the minister on Friday urged everyone, who came in his contact in the last few days, get themselves tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet, “After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today.”

“I request you all who came in my contact in the last few days to go to the nearest health centre and get yourself tested and follow the COVID rules,” he said.

Close
Several ministers of the UP government have tested positive for the infection in the past few weeks and months. Two UP ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- have died of COVID-19.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 08:37 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.