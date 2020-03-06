App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Home Minister Amit Shah

During the 30-minute meeting, Adityanath and Shah are believed to have discussed the law and order situation in the country's largest state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, an official said.

During the 30-minute meeting, Adityanath and Shah are believed to have discussed the law and order situation in the country's largest state.

The upcoming exercise of the Census and the update of the National Population Register was also said to have been discussed in the meeting. The chief minister has briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 08:10 am

tags #Amit Shah #India #Politics #UP CM #Yogi Adityanath

