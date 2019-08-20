App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unpleasant trends of growing intolerance, communal polarisation can only damage our polity: Manmohan Singh

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, he said these trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said "unpleasant trends" of growing intolerance, communal polarisation, and incidents of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups can only damage our polity.

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, he said these trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution.

"All of us need to reflect on how we can contribute to arresting these trends," he said.

"We must continue our journey on the path shown by Rajiv ji by imbibing these words of Rajiv ji," Singh said.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

