Twitter still not following intermediary guidelines: Govt sources

Source: Reuters

While most of the social media platforms have shared details of their Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer with the government as required as per new rules, US-based microblogging site Twitter is yet to follow suit, government sources said on May 28

The social media intermediaries like Koo, Sharechat, Telegram, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook, WhatsApp etc. have shared details with the Ministry of Electronics and IT, as required by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the sources said.

“After a firm response from the Government yesterday, Twitter sent a communication late last night, sharing details of a lawyer working in a law firm in India as their Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer,” the source said.

But, it said, the rules require that these designated officers of the significant social media companies must be the employees of the company and resident in India.

Social media platforms are now required with the new Intermediary Guidelines, and the future remains uncertain for companies that are yet to comply with the Indian government's norms.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had given a three-month deadline to the organisations to accept the guidelines by May 25. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules), 2021 was notified on February 25.

“Twitter has not yet sent the details of the Chief Compliance Officer to the Ministry,” added the source.

Moneycontrol reached out to Twitter for a comment through an email but didn’t receive any response till this report was filed. This will be updated once Twitter responds.