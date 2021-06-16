Twitter may have lost intermediary status, could lose legal protection: Report

The Centre on June 5 sent a sharply-worded final notice to Twitter to follow the new IT rules, failing which the social media platform "shall be liable for consequences" under the law. (Representational image)

Twitter might have lost its status as an "intermediary" in India, since it is yet to comply with the new IT rules that came into effect on May 26, The Economic Times has reported citing government officials.

This means Twitter could now be liable for content that is published on the social media platform and cannot claim protection under the "safe harbour clause".

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Social media companies were given three months (till May 25) to comply with the new Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Twitter told The Economic Times that it is "keeping the MeitY (ministry of electronics & information technology) apprised of the progress at every step of the process. An interim chief compliance officer has been retained and details will be shared with the ministry directly soon."

"Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with the new guidelines," the company said.

Twitter is yet to appoint three key executives, which is a requirement under the new rules, The Economic Times reported.

The company has appointed a lawyer as its grievance and nodal officer on a contractual basis, not a full-time employee, the report said.

"The interpretation of the law suggests that the law came into effect on the May 26 and those who did not comply with it, their status stands withdrawn," a government official told the paper.

"They will no longer be able to claim protection under the 'safe harbour' clause," the official added.