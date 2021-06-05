Govt sends 'one last notice' to Twitter to follow IT rules

Twitter (Representative image)

The Centre on June 5 sent a sharply-worded final notice to Twitter to follow the new IT rules, failing which the social media platform "shall be liable for consequences" under the law.

In the notice, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) said Twitter has failed to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Twitter Inc. is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the Rules, failing which the exemption from liability available under section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India," the ministry said.

MeitY said the Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person appointed by Twitter is not an employee of the company, which is against the rules.



.@GoI_MeitY sends final notice to Twitter to follow IT rules pic.twitter.com/74VdR65TUD

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 5, 2021

Social media platforms were given three months to comply with the new rules, which came into effect on May 26. If a company does not comply with the rules, it would loses its status as an intermediary, making it liable for content published on its social media platforms.

The ministry said the non-compliance "demonstrates Twitter's lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience" for Indian users on the platform.

Also read: What constitutes an ideal social media policy?

"Despite being operational in India for more than a decade, it is beyond belief that Twitter Inc. has doggedly refused to create mechanisms that will enable the people of India to resolve their issues on the platform in a timely and transparent manner and through fair processes, by India based, clearly identified resources. Leave alone proactively creating such a mechanism, Twitter Inc. is in the inglorious bracket of refusing to do so even when mandated by law," the ministry said.

On May 31, the Delhi High Court had directed Twitter to comply with the new IT rules.

Apart from Twitter, the Centre is also in a legal battle with Facebook-owned WhatsApp, asking the platform to break end-to-end-encryption of messages in law-and-order situations.