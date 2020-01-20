App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Those opposing CAA ‘mentally affected’, need treatment: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Interacting with reporters in Vrindavan he stressed that the amended law is not for withdrawing citizenship but for providing citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on January 19 said those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are "mentally affected and need treatment".

Interacting with reporters in Vrindavan he stressed that the amended law is not for withdrawing citizenship but for providing citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

"Those who are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are mentally affected. Such people should get medical treatment," Maurya said.

Close

Protests against the contentious law have unfolded in several parts of the country since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 20 people have died.

related news

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

Maurya also said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants timely completion of the works without compromising on quality for the comprehensive development of Mathura.

"Officers have been told to ensure timely completion of works related to Ardha Kumbh of Vrindavan, slated for January 21," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 07:37 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Keshav Prasad Maurya #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.