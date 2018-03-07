App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 07, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao plans to launch 'federal front' on April 27

Rao over the weekend said he was keen to pro-actively engage himself in national politics to bring a "qualitative change", and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao plans to launch a "federal front" - a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative at the national level - on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti's foundation day on April 27.

Rao over the weekend said he was keen to pro-actively engage himself in national politics to bring a "qualitative change", and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.

"KCR (as the chief minister is popularly known in Telangana) is trying to launch the federal front on April 27, the party's foundation day. He is trying to bring national leaders on that day," a senior TRS leader told PTI.

The launch event would "most likely" take place here, he said.

related news

Sources in the TRS declined to comment, when asked if the party would reach out to the TDP, headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the SP and the BSP to get them on board.

When contacted, TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, A P Jithender Reddy, rejected suggestions from some quarters that Chandrasekhar Rao's move is aimed at countering the Congress-anchored efforts to forge a broad anti-BJP front.

"How can that be? Every body (all parties) can do. People are vexed up with the Congress as well as the BJP," Reddy said.

The TRS has claimed that several leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, have extended support to Rao's proposal.

tags #BJP #Congress #K Chandrashekar Rao #PoliticsmIndia #Telangana CM

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC