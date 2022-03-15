Sonia Gandhi asks PCC chiefs of UP, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand & Punjab to quit amid poll drubbing

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on March 15 asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents, of five states that went to the polls recently, to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of state units.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

This comes after the Congress party put up a dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections held in five states. It failed to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forming the government in Punjab, the Congress party lost its hold on one of the last few states remaining under its rule.

Earlier, speculations were rife that the Congress may rejig its leadership, or advance the organisational polls slated for later this year. However, following a four-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on March 13 said that Sonia Gandhi will continue to serve as the Congress' interim president.