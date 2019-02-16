Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiromani Akali Dal asks Congress to expel Navjot Singh Sidhu from party

Though Sidhu had condemned the "cowardly" Pulwama terror attack, he had also called for dialogue to find a "permanent solution" to end the bloodshed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Shiromani Akali Dal Saturday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to expel Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from the party for calling for dialogue with Pakistan even after the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans died.

Though Sidhu had condemned the "cowardly" attack by a Pakistan-based terror group, he had also called for dialogue to find a "permanent solution" to end the bloodshed.

Sidhu, who had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan prime minister last year, had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said if the Congress president does not sack Sidhu, it would mean his statement was "made at the direction of Rahul Gandhi".

related news

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi if he will sit quietly... Every patriotic Indian is asking if Rahul will respect their wishes and rise above politics. Sidhu should be sacked promptly," he said.

The Akali leader said the credibility of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was also on test.

"Punjabis are eager to know whether the words he (Singh) uttered in Vidhan Sabha yesterday about the stooges of Pakistan army chief are true. If so, the CM should not wait for Rahul Gandhi's assent to remove Sidhu from his cabinet," said Majithia.

"Navjot Sidhu apparently does not know even now that Pakistan is the fountainhead of terrorism. Even the US has condemned the Pulwama attack and said on record that it was conducted by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad," he said.

Groups like Jaish were also responsible for Pathankot, Deenanagar and Uri attacks, the Akali leader said.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 08:52 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Novjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Shiromani Akali Dal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.