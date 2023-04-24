English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Shinde-led Maharashtra govt will collapse in 15-20 days, its 'death warrant' issued, claims Sanjay Raut

    The ruling Shiv Sena (led by Shinde), however, dubbed Raut as a "fake astrologer" and said there are many such leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) who make such predictions.

    PTI
    April 24, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST
    Shinde-led Maharashtra govt will collapse in 15-20 days, its 'death warrant' issued, claims Sanjay Raut

    Shinde-led Maharashtra govt will collapse in 15-20 days, its 'death warrant' issued, claims Sanjay Raut

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

    The ruling Shiv Sena (led by Shinde), however, dubbed Raut as a "fake astrologer" and said there are many such leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) who make such predictions.

    Talking to reporters in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, Raut, a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), said his party was waiting for the court's order and expecting that justice will be done.

    The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against Thackeray's leadership.

    "The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," Raut claimed.

    Related stories

    The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had earlier claimed the Shinde government will collapse in February.

    In Pune, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who belongs to the Shinde-led Sena, termed Raut as a "fake astrologer".

    Kesarkar said the Supreme Court should at least be given time to give its verdict on a batch of pleas, including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs.

    In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray.

    Shinde later tied-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra.

    On June 30, 2022, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

    The apex court last month reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year's political crisis in the state.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Congress #India #NCP #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 06:27 am