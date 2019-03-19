App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sheila Dikshit writes to Rahul Gandhi over alliance with AAP

In a letter written last week, Dikshit and working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia protested a recent phone survey to gauge workers' mood on the alliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uncertainty persisted in the Delhi Congress over a pre-poll tie-up with the AAP after its chief Sheila Dikshit and her three working presidents wrote to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against the alliance, sources said.

In a letter written last week, Dikshit and working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia protested a recent phone survey to gauge workers' mood on the alliance.

"Dikshit and the working presidents have urged the Congress chief not to have an alliance with the AAP, saying it will harm the party in the long run," said a Delhi Congress leader.

The leader said they have also expressed reservation over the phone survey, being carried out through Shakti app of the party, which was undertaken by PC Chacko, the AICC incharge of Delhi Congress.

related news

The survey sought views of around 52,000 Delhi Congress workers on whether they supported the party's alliance with the AAP in Delhi or not.

Chacko had said earlier that a report of the survey would be submitted to Gandhi who would take a final call on the issue.

Dikshit had opposed the survey, saying it was "overriding" Gandhi's decision that the Delhi Congress was against the alliance.

Earlier this month, Dikshit, after meeting Gandhi, had claimed that there was unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP.

However, opinion seems to be divided in the Congress over the issue. Many believe that it is necessary to have an alliance to take on the BJP as the saffron party is upbeat after air strikes by the Modi government following the Pulwama terror attack.

"We do not think it will be an easy task for us to fight against the resurgent BJP and the ruling AAP in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls. Also, things will be tougher for us as both the Congress and the AAP have the same voter base which will be split if there is no alliance,"a senior Delhi Congress leader said.

However, the opponents of the alliance in the party believe that the move will be "suicidal" as the Congress has to face the Delhi Assembly polls early next year and its main rival will be the ruling AAP.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 08:00 am

tags #AAP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sheila Dikshit

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Xavi Says 48-team Qatar World Cup Would be Too Long

L&T, Mindtree Shares Slip After 'Hostile Bid' for IT Firm

NC and Congress Hit Anantnag Bump on Road to Alliance in J&K

BJP is Trying to Turn Lok Sabha Polls Into 'Khaki Election', Says Shas ...

'Public Uproar' - Critics Round on Cannavaro over China Role

Sick of Pollution? This Remote Cape Offers Tourists 'World's Cleanest ...

DMK Assures Scrapping of NEET, Private Sector Quota in Manifesto

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Will ...

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsmen' - Smith

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gain to turn flat; Rcom up 1 ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Hotel Leela Venture hits upper circuit on asset sale to Brookfield

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says wo ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

In Meghalaya's patriarchy-infiltrated matrilineal society, women turn ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican s ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi's UPI-based Mi Pay app

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.