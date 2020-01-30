App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC stays Madras HC proceedings on plea challenging DMK leader Kanimozhi's election in Lok Sabha polls

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the submissions of the DMK leader's lawyer and stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Madras High Court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Madras High Court proceedings on a petition challenging the election of DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the submissions of the DMK leader's lawyer and stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Madras High Court.

Kanimozhi contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 and her election was challenged by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, on the grounds that she failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #DMK #India #Kanimozhi #Karunanidhi #Lok Sabha polls #Madras High Court #Politics #Supreme Court #Tamil Nadu

