you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav on plea challenging bail

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, sought response from Yadav on the plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Lalu Prasad Yadav
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on a plea challenging the bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court in one of the fodder-scam cases.

The probe agency has challenged the July 12, 2019, order passed by the high court at Ranchi, saying it had "erroneously" suspended the sentence awarded by the trial court and released the RJD chief on bail in one of the fodder-scam cases.

The high court had granted Yadav bail in the case of fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury on the ground that he had served half of his prison term of three-and-a-half years.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Politics #Supreme Court

